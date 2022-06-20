Letter: NRA at war on America Michael Judd, East side Jun 20, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The NRA and the gun lobby are making war on America. It is long past time for America to fight back.Michael JuddEast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter East Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: June 16 Letters to the Editor for June 16 Letters to the Editor: June 17 Letters to the Editor for June 17 Letters to the Editor: June 18 Letters to the Editor for June 18 Letters to the Editor: June 19 Letters to the Editor for June 19 Letters to the Editor: June 14 Letters to the Editor for June 14 Letters to the Editor: June 15 Letters to the Editor for June 15 Letter: How WAS The 2020 Presidential Election Stolen In AZ It has been many months since the 2020 presidential election and a large majority of Republicans still say the election was stolen; certainly … Letter: Immigrant Receiving Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa… Letter: NY Times confirms JAN 6 committee as political ploy The New York Times recently wrote an article, 'Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of ‘No’ Start to Rise.' The Times interviewed ove… Letters to the Editor: June 20 Letters to the Editor for June 20 Comments may be used in print.