Letter: NRA, GOP and the 2nd Amendment

The GOP and the NRA are intent on increasing the number of guns in the US. What they don’t say is that our nation has the highest gun death rate among wealthy countries simply because of the huge number of guns we have. They misuse the 2nd Amendment saying it gives a citizen the right to own guns. It does not. The second part of the Amendment is predicated on the first part. Otherwise, it would have been written simply as “The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” It is apparent the GOP will never compromise to reduce the number of guns and killings. They will argue ad-nauseum about the sanctity of the 2nd Amendment. How sad and so wrong.

Michael Mount

Foothills

