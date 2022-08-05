Letter: NRA might get what it wants

The NRA (I am a Life member) has been pushing the narrative that the Second Amendment is mainly about giving Americans the right to bear arms against the illegal overreach of the Federal government. People have the right to all firearms because they need to be able to fight the oppression of our national leadership.

I think the people in this country who have the best case for being oppressed by our government are the people of color, and minorities of all kinds. Somehow I don't think the NRA leadership really wants millions of armed Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, or Jewish people running around with AR-15s and a ghost gun Glock. And a lot of women mixed in also. A true conservative's worst nightmare.

Arming the people against government tyranny might not have the consequences the NRA intended.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side