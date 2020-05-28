Letter: NRA supported non-carry gun laws in 1967

While we are distracted by coronavirus disagreements and the failing economy, the public, citizens, are not aware of what the Republican Party is doing in and to our country.
Gun rights, for example, are being discussed. New support for gun rights began when the Stay at Home orders first appeared. People wanted to protect themselves from “intruders,” plotting to steal their toilet paper and Lysol.
In 1967, The Mulford Act was signed into law by Ronald Reagan. According to Snopes, ‘this act prohibited anyone outside of law enforcement officers (and others explicitly authorized to do so) from carrying loaded firearms in public, was enacted largely in response to the militant activities of the Black Panther Party.
The bill was written by a Republican legislator, California Assemblyman Don Mulford of Oakland, and was passed with the full backing of Republican governor Ronald Reagan and the National Rifle Association.’
The bill was written to prevent Black Panthers, and other Negroes (at the time), from carrying guns.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
