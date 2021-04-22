Letter: Nuance, please

Cries of “socialism” are unhelpful for the national conversations needed to deal with the problems the country faces today. Every developed country, including the United States, has socialist (public sector) and capitalist (private sector) activities. Since public sector involvement is currently a flash-point for many, it’s worth remembering that both of our parties promote public sector involvement in our society. For example, Democrats would like a public option in health care; Republicans meanwhile support special subsidies and tax breaks for businesses. The conversations we need to have are about where the public-private balance should be, and that requires a nuanced discussion. Immediately rushing to extreme rhetoric only impedes this work.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.