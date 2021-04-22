 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Nuance, please
View Comments

Letter: Nuance, please

  • Comments

Cries of “socialism” are unhelpful for the national conversations needed to deal with the problems the country faces today. Every developed country, including the United States, has socialist (public sector) and capitalist (private sector) activities. Since public sector involvement is currently a flash-point for many, it’s worth remembering that both of our parties promote public sector involvement in our society. For example, Democrats would like a public option in health care; Republicans meanwhile support special subsidies and tax breaks for businesses. The conversations we need to have are about where the public-private balance should be, and that requires a nuanced discussion. Immediately rushing to extreme rhetoric only impedes this work.

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 21
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 21

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer insists that new Pima County Attorney Laura Conover doesn't have the stomach it takes to prosecute hardened criminals. See if you agree with that take and others in our latest Letters to the Editor!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News