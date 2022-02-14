 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons
Re: the Feb. 10 article "COV ID exposed our weaknesses."

The responsibility of lawmakers to exercise excellent judgment in regard to avoiding politicizing issues of advanced subjects was wisely addressed by Doctor Oscherwitz. In regard to safely guiding the public as the evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic is receding., Responsible guidance must be applicable to the entire population. This includes protection of the most vulnerable.

Those of us who have served our nation in uniform are aware of the vulnerability to mass casualty events that can arise from nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. In each of these areas technology and our understanding of the human biology related has increased markedly in recent decades.. Corresponding international agreements continue to require international updating.

Those in office need to respect the best guidance in science and technology. Meanwhile, as the pandemic recedes, we need to respect the health of one another.

John Hughes

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

