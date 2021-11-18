Letter: Nuclear Energy

Re: the Oct. 28 article "Nuclear energy can help save climate."
Jonah Goldberg's opinion in October 28th's Star is right on. The reasons for not considering nuclear energy for domestic use are based primarily on one thing-fear. The number of injuries and deaths caused by accidents in nuclear power plants is nil compared to those caused in plants that use conventional fossil fuels. And disposal of nuclear wastes is indeed subject to NIMBYsm. I have seen underground salt mines in New Mexico that would make ideal disposal sites for nuclear wastes, but these have been rejected because of the fears of the local population. And the potential for nuclear energy is boundless. The amount of fissionable material consumed in the explosion of the Hiroshima bomb was two-thirds the weight of a dime, and the energy released was enough to provide energy to about 1,500 average US homes for one year! Seems to me that this could be the answer to a real problem and should be given serious consideration especially since nuclear energy production produces no greenhouse gases.
Tom Henderson, retired metallurgical engineer
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.