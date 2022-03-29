 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nuclear Exchange re: John M Craig
Re: the March 10 article "World will eventually see a nuclear exchange."

Mr. Crisp painted a valid horrible picture of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki but omitted the background that an Allied invasion of the Japanese Home Islands would have cost estimated one million American Lives plus many Allied Lives as well as the execution of the more than fifth teen thousand Allied POWs in Japan. There was a corresponding estimate that more than 10 million Japanese would have died during an Allied invasion. The Atomic bombs dropped in 1945 did in fact save lives. That does not mean that nuclear weapons should necessarily be used.

Art Kopcsak

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

