Letter: Nuclear Power Opinion Article Misleading
Re: the Nov. 2 article "Nuclear energy plants are just too expensive."

Russell Lowe’s opinion article says Mr. Goldberg’s article misses the mark by a mile. He should talk, his claim that the cost of a nuclear kilowatt hour is about 28.5¢ is ludicrous and certainly out-of-date. It’s more like one-third of that, including waste disposal, and his main argument is based on that false number. Simple searches on the web, such as “Economics of Nuclear Power” will yield current and accurate information. Per the U.S. Department of Energy as of March 24, 2021 “Nuclear Power is the Most Reliable Energy Source…” It’s available 93% of the time while solar is only available 25% and wind a little over 35%. Who wants rolling blackouts, winter or summer, like most third world nations experience. Readers should do their own research instead of accepting opinions.

Jerry Knoski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

