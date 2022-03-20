Letter: Nuclear war or nuclear ban?

Re: the March 13 article "Is Tucson still a nuke target?"
Thanks to David Teter for reminding us that however unthinkable, we should not stop thinking about Tucson as a nuclear target. Left unsaid in Sunday’s page 1 feature story is that not only would nuclear war "destroy the nation's transportation, communication, power, water and manufacturing capabilities”, but it would overwhelm health care, public safety and emergency response as well. Just a handful of nuclear blasts could also create a "nuclear winter.” The radioactive ash from burning cities like Tucson will poison the rain and dim the sunshine for years, wreaking global havoc with food production.
But it is not hopeless. It's a long shot, but the majority of the nations on earth have already blazed the trail by adopting and ratifying the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Now it's our job in the nine nuclear nations to delegitimize these weapons and demand our governments join this Treaty.
Jack Cohen-Joppa
Midtown
