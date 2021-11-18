 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Number 45 VERSUS the Military
View Comments

Letter: Number 45 VERSUS the Military

  • Comments

In the Viet Nam era, Donald Trump was a no-show.

He had 5 deferments and claimed bone spurs as an excuse, while playing all sports.

Trump told his attorney, Michael Cohen "You think I'm stupid, I wasn't going to Viet Nam.

On a trip to a WW1 military cemetery in France, he referred to the 2,289 service members buried there as "losers" and "suckers"

In a televised event in 2015 he said of John McCain. "He's not a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured"

After his passing, General Powell received thoughtful accolades from past presidents, dignitaries, etc. Only disparaging comments from the former president.

In a 1 minute video, Trump told the angry mob on January 6th "We love you. You're special" He calls his supporters "true patriots"

Follow this "man"??

If you don't know where you are going, any road will take you there.

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gosar

I am appalled that one of our elected officials put on social media that he wishes another elected official be killed! Paul Gosar is a disgrac…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News