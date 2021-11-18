Letter: Number 45 VERSUS the Military

In the Viet Nam era, Donald Trump was a no-show.
He had 5 deferments and claimed bone spurs as an excuse, while playing all sports.
Trump told his attorney, Michael Cohen "You think I'm stupid, I wasn't going to Viet Nam.
On a trip to a WW1 military cemetery in France, he referred to the 2,289 service members buried there as "losers" and "suckers"
In a televised event in 2015 he said of John McCain. "He's not a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured"
After his passing, General Powell received thoughtful accolades from past presidents, dignitaries, etc. Only disparaging comments from the former president.
In a 1 minute video, Trump told the angry mob on January 6th "We love you. You're special" He calls his supporters "true patriots"
Follow this "man"??
If you don't know where you are going, any road will take you there.
Rex Witherspoon
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.