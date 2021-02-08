Letter: Number One Civil Rights Issue Facing America Today

The current occupant of the Oval Office successfully campaigned by declaring that he would devote his first 100 days as President to eliminating institutional, structural, systemic racism; and if those three adjectives are not adequate, we have environmental racism as well. I don’t know what any of these injustices are but I’m sure that they’re terrible, unsolvable and that I am responsible.
This political conservative suggests that America confront and eliminate the number one civil rights issue facing our country today. The injustice is the war against school choice by public employee teachers unions. The children of inner city black parents have no financial resources to remove their children from the failed public schools that warehouse them, dooming them to remain on the Democrat welfare plantation for yet another generation.
Vouchers are white privilege, can’t we have black parity?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
