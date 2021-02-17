Letter: Numbers Tell The Story

If you wonder why Trump backers in state legislatures are trying to disenfranchise voters consider the numbers. Democrats comprise 39.7% of the registered voters while Independents have 29% and Republicans 28.9%. The latest polls show 70% of Republicans still support Trump. but that's only 20% of the electorate. A Trump embracing Republican party, on the national level, will not attract Democrats and even if they get half of the Independents they will lose the popular vote in a landslide. On the state level only Wyoming has a majority of registered Republicans so they cannot succeed in the other 49 states without voter suppression techniques . If the Republican party remains split by the Trump faction, eventually, it could vert well become irrelevant which would be bad for the political balance needed by our democracy. Republicans like Mitt Romney and John McCain are sorely needed now.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.