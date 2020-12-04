Letter: Nurse Added to Coronavirus Task Force

Glad to see Joe Biden has added a nurse to the coronavirus task force. Her state has nurses' union representation, but unfortunately only 10 states are in that category. Shifting away from "right to work" states like Arizona should be top of the agenda. Corporate power has ruled over nurses' protection and how we practice our diverse, professional skills.
Stephanie Frederick, RN, M.Ed.
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
