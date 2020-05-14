Letter: NY Gov. Cuomo's nursing home virus actions resulted in deaths

I have read numerous Letters to the Editor from Democrats asserting that Trump's actions relating to the Corona virus resulted in unnecessary deaths. Well, now the same can be said, in my opinion, about their Corona virus hero NY Governor Mario Cuomo. Democrats have held up Cuomo as the beacon of greatness in addressing the virus pandemic, while attacking Trump. New York has had over 5,000 deaths to people residing in long term care nursing homes. The highest death toll in the country. A March 25 state health directive ordered nursing homes to take recovering elderly corona patients discharged from hospitals. Facility operators complained they were left defenseless as the virus spread among patients and staff. New York was not reporting the number of virus cases in nursing homes and there was lack of testing of residents. All of this created infections of seniors in nursing homes resulting in unnecessary sickness and death. Gov. Cuomo recently rescinded the March 25 directive, But the carnage has already been done.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
