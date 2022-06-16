Letter: NY Times confirms JAN 6 committee as political ploy

The New York Times recently wrote an article, 'Should Biden Run in 2024? Democratic Whispers of ‘No’ Start to Rise.' The Times interviewed over 50 Democrat party officials, who expressed frustration with Biden's leadership and fear a landslide victory for Republicans in the November Congressional elections. The article implied the only chance Democrats have to win is to convince swing voters to their side by continuing the January 6 Select Committee investigation of Trump. This confirms what Republicans have been saying all along, that the January 6 Committee investigation, staffed with seven Democrats and two Trump hating Republicans, i.e., Liz Cheney, was nothing but a political ploy to influence the 2022 midterm elections. The committee investigation has been ongoing for a year, and now just months before the elections, has begun a series of nationally televised broadcastings of its findings. House of Representatives Majority leader Democrat Nancy Pelosi, broke long standing House committee precedent by not allowing the Republican minority leader to choose the Republican members, she did.