Letter: O Canada

I learned from TV news this week since the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that Canada is taking a strong stand regarding gun ownership. A quick perusal of Google gave details of Canada’s gun history and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s current desire to “implement a national freeze on handgun ownership and force owners of military-style assault weapons to sell their guns to the government under newly-introduced legislation. As a government, as a society, we have a responsibility to act to prevent more tragedies, Mr.Trudeau said.” (See independent.co.uk/news.)

I doubt the U.S. legislatures, federal and state, can pass such stringent measures here. But the notion of gun buy-backs in this country to GET RID of as many assault rifles as possible would be far more productive than just universal background checks, waiting periods, “red flag laws,” even mental health programs.

Think of all the assault rifles and ammunition we could send to NATO nations and Ukraine. Now.

Mary Naig

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

