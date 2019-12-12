I know it has been written before, but I wanted to share an email I just sent to Senator Martha McSally:
When I was enlisted, and later when I was commissioned, and at subsequent promotion ceremonies, I took the oath of office in which I swore "that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same." You did the same in your military career, and then when you became a member of Congress.
Please do not stand with your party, stand with your Country.
Respectfully
Irene Silverman, CDR, USN, Retired
Green Valley
