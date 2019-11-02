Now is the time House and Senate members have to make a basic decision: do they obey and honor their oath of office or not?
Today we saw the beginning of a Impeachment process initiated in the House of Representatives. Yes it was the Majority of the members who voted this rule today. Now as the evidence is portrayed to America do these members treat it as serious to our nation or a political exercise in faith In the President as a cult leader? This is what some may say a "come to Jesus" moment especially for the Republican party. Arguments about process misses the basic question.
Did he do it or not?
There is no other question to be answered and no way to escape the nature of the decision on this matter.
Are our Representatives and Senators going to honor their oaths of office or political expediency ? The nation will be watching as they did when it was Nixon who did it .
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.