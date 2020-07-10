Letter: Obama and Biden had 8 years to address "systematic racism"

For the 4th of July, Joe Biden released a video in which he said "America's history is no "fairy tale" as the country has never lived up to the words of the Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal." "We have the chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country." But how Joe? President Obama and Biden had 8 years to address "systematic racism." Remember under them, there were national riots and protests over white police officers killing black men like at Ferguson, the Bronx, Baltimore, etc. Sympathizers of Black Lives Matter targeted police officers killing and injuring several. What was Obama and Biden's legacy in addressing racism? What we got were Obama's infamous rhetoric of "just words." Under the dynamic duo there was no sweeping Police Reform legislation passed. Their priorities were doing the ACA, DACA, and attempting Immigration Reform for Latinos. Not much for blacks. Now all of a sudden feeble Joe will end systematic racism and "transform America" if elected President.
Shane Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
