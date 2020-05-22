Letter: Obama and Biden's foreign policy of appeasement
President Obama and VP Joe Biden had a foreign policy of appeasing dictators and terrorist regimes. If Biden is elected President, he will likely continue the same foreign policy. Obama/Biden had a weak response when Russia invaded Crimea and their surrogates shot down a commercial airliner murdering hundreds. Their initial response to Russian interference into the 2016 elections was to tell Putin to "cut it out" They cancelled a European missile defense program that Putin opposed. There was Obama's chemical weapons "red line in the sand" empty threat to Assad in Syria. There were the clandestine plane loads of cash totaling $1.3 billion delivered to the Iranians in exchange for hostages and the $150 billion tied to a flawed nuclear deal that did not address ballistic missiles or terrorism activities. There was the unilateral withdrawal of our troops in Iraq leaving a void for ISIS to invade and conduct mass slaughter and destruction. There was the cash payment to the Taliban in Afghanistan for releasing Army deserter Bergdahl.

Aida Reed

Midtown

