Letter: Obamacare

So, AG Barr suggested it might be best to support Obamacare. Wednesday, Trump shot down that idea. He wants it gone! That’s okay. Trump promised better healthcare afterwards. He has been in office over 3 years, where is this “better healthcare plan?” Will it be as successful as Trump’s response to COVID-19? For the sake of those 20 million dependent on Obamacare and for the sake of many others who might need Obamacare, I trust POTUS will keep Obamacare.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!