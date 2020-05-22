Letter: Obamagate
Letter: Obamagate

I've been hearing a lot about Obamagate recently, so I did a deep dive into President Obama's scandals. If you take away the 11.6 million new jobs he created, the health care he achieved for 15 million more Americans, his defeat of the ebola and the H1N1 pandemics, that the populace saw their weekly earnings go up 4% after inflation and that the S&P index rose 166 percent, that he saved the auto industry, or that he increased wind and solar power by 369 percent, won the Nobel Peace Prize, had 0 impeachments and 0 indictments in his entire administration, then you have such scandals! Obama is to blame for all of this, but he gets none of the credit. The most unfair treatment in presidential history!

Barbara Jones

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

