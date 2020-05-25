Letter: Obama's swipe at Trump's handling of Covid19
Letter: Obama's swipe at Trump's handling of Covid19

Former President Obama recently gave a virtual commencement speech during which he took swipes at the Trump administration saying "More than anything this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing, a lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge." Obama of course was referencing Trump and his administration's handling of COVID-19. Guess Obama has forgotten the criticisms of his administration for their handling of the Ebola and Swine flu outbreaks. Obama was accused of incompetence in his handling of Ebola. During the Swine flu there was a lack of vaccine supply with some local health officials around the country giving up on getting enough. Guess Obama does not know of the many unprecedented actions Trump and his administration have taken like travel bans, private/government partnerships in mass producing masks, gloves, ventilators, gowns, the expedited FDA approvals of therapeutics, the "Warp Speed" vaccine initiative, historic small business and personal relief legislation, etc.

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

