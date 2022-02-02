Letter: Obesity and Diabetes are not Communicable Diseases

Re: the Jan. 28 article "Judge: Biden can't mandate masks for federal contractors."
I read the article entitled "Judge: Biden can't mandate masks for federal contractors," and I was dumbfounded by the logic used by Judge Michael Liburdito to strike down the mask mandate for federal contractors imposed by the current administration that equates obesity and diabetes with COVID precautions. Although obesity and diabetes kill many people...they are not communicable diseases like COVID-19. If Judge Liburdito's logic is an example of the expertise in our judicial system, we are all in trouble.
Terri Hicks
Northwest side
