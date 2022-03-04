 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: OBITUARY NOTICE
Common Sense died recently, surrounded by his loving family, his three adopted sons, No Sense, Nonsense and Innocence.

No Sense headed up the Crime Commission that defunded the police,

Nonsense stopped all domestic oil production in the US, and

Innocents, championed Abortion on demand .

His health declined when he was no longer able to determine his children education and the ravages of overbearing government regulation.

He suffered in pain as. he watched our departure from Afghanistan and the Ukrainian war.

Finally Common Sense lost his will to live when the Supreme Court was packed, Christianity was banned, and big tech did away with free speech.

At the end, Common Sense drifted in and out, when he learned that voter ID was not required and that all illegal aliens could vote in all elections.

Finally when told that we were a nation of inflation and that a barrel of oil cost $200, he breathed his last.

His funeral was poorly attended because the NY Times refused to publish his Obituary

Tom Mc Gorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

