Letter: Objecting to Critical Race Theory advances racism
Letter: Objecting to Critical Race Theory advances racism

Critical Race Theory sees racism as systemic and institutional rather than just a collection of individual prejudices.

According to Wikipedia, Academic critics of critical race theory argue that it relies on social constructionism, elevates storytelling over evidence and reason, rejects the concepts of truth and merit, and opposes liberalism.

Since 2020, Republican lawmakers in the United States have sought to ban or restrict critical race theory instruction and other anti-racism programs. Critics of these efforts say the lawmakers have poorly defined or misrepresented the tenets and importance of critical race theory. The goal of CRT is to encourage broader discussions and education of racism, equality, social justice, and the history of race.

To fix a problem, you must first open your eyes and see the problem. Republicans criticize our educational system for teaching facts to young people and allowing them to know how we came to be. CRT teaches American history to increase awareness of how we got here. We learn about history so as not to repeat it.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

