I object to the writer who says, “There are far more Democrats in Congress that are in the hard Left than Republicans are in the hard Right.” (“Congress—hard right and hard left”—Letter to the Editor, 08-05-23). Look where he got his outrageous data--from The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). It held international meetings in Hungary to learn from and cozy up to its authoritarian prime minister, a would-be best buddy (like Putin) of former president Trump. I’ve learned it’s in the anti-democracy, autocrat playbook to accuse your opponents of exactly what you do. "...the Republicans have moved more to the middle," asserts the letter writer. Maybe the writer should move to Hungary or Russia, where he’ll feel more comfortable "in the middle," but please, don’t move Hungary or Russia here, thank you!