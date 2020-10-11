Letter: Objective Reporting

The Star recently released it’s set of recommendations for the upcoming elections and in summary, they recommended Democrats for 5 of 5 national positions; 7 of 9 State positions, and 8 of 10 local positions. This bias is pretty consistent with past elections. The problem is that it makes hard for independents and Republicans to believe that the Star’s political related reporting is very objective. The truth is that there are good people and ideas from both parties. Nationally it seems like one of the bigger problems we are living through is how polarized people have become on their politics. News organization can play a very critical role in helping people understand different perspectives but it’s critical to trust the objectivity of the source.
Doug Sherwood
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
