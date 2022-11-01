Letter: Obscene Political Spending

Is anyone else disgusted by the obscene amount of money spent on political campaigns? The number of requests for donations I receive every day via email, text, and other media is astounding. It's as though the one who spends the most in the automatic winner. These are not campaigns. They are scams of the highest (or lowest) order, intended to fleece supporters in the name of power and glory. By the way, this applies across the board and top to bottom..