Letter: Observation about cartoon published on 29 August

With the number of prominent Republicans who have recently endorsed the Democratic candidate, the conservatives who argue that the current administration does not support the party’s traditional values and policies, and a platform reduced to “We support Trump wholeheartedly”, one is left to wonder if RINO should be applied to Trump supporters rather than those who maintain traditional conservative positions.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
