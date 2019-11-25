A lot of feedback opinion has been recently written by Republicans to the Arizona Daily Star, that Democrats are not recognizing the election of Donald Trump, and are trying to stonewall him and block his election results.
Just a little history of the last decade. On Oct 23, 2010 GOP Senator Mitch McConnell stated that " We want to insure that we make President Obama a One Term President." And who could forget, GOP South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson yelling "You Lie" to President Obama in a Joint Congressional Meeting in Congress in Sept 2009.
And finally, who can forget the blockage of Supreme Court Nominee Merrick Garland after he was nominated on March 16th, 2016. President Obama had nominated him for hearings in early 2016 Year. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans blocked him and wouldn't even take up a Vote in Congress. They stonewalled him until after the next election later that year in Nov. 2016. Not even and "up or down vote".
Now who are the "Obstructionists" ?
DAVID KEATING
East side
