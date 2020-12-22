Letter: October Surprise Was a November Dud

In every election year we voters anticipate the enviable “October surprise” when a well-timed political discovery swings votes just prior to the November election.
Alas this election season we experienced “October dud”. All the juicy, slimy stuff occurred as “November revelation”.
The hugely successful Covid vaccine results to be reported late October were announced two weeks later.
AG Barr suppressed announcement of the on-going investigation into Biden family criminality until just recently.
While we salute the FDA not rushing to judgment and Barr’s determination to depoliticize the Department of Justice, it’s hard to believe that many of our votes would not have been influenced we had this information on November 3.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
