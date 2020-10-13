 Skip to main content
Letter: Ode to Old Joe
Letter: Ode to Old Joe

Ode to Old Tired Joe. In my dream Old Tired Joe, I could not believe old you looked, I think your goose may be cooked, All those years in congress, What did you accomplish, Name one thing you did do, I remember now, You "Borked" Judge Bork, You destroyed one man, Was that really your plan, You seemed to work well with Barrak, You did a great job, I believe you were Trumped by Trump, He is a big bump in your rump, So Joe I wanted to let you know, How I will cast my vote, Trump, Trump all the way, Too bad about your dismay, Have a great day!

James Lowery

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

