Letter: Ode to Old Joe

Ode to Old Tired Joe. In my dream Old Tired Joe, I could not believe old you looked, I think your goose may be cooked, All those years in congress, What did you accomplish, Name one thing you did do, I remember now, You "Borked" Judge Bork, You destroyed one man, Was that really your plan, You seemed to work well with Barrak, You did a great job, I believe you were Trumped by Trump, He is a big bump in your rump, So Joe I wanted to let you know, How I will cast my vote, Trump, Trump all the way, Too bad about your dismay, Have a great day!
James Lowery
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
