Letter: Of, By, and For The People

In 1776, we Americans were dirt farmers, roving merchants, and indentured servants who dared to unite in defiance of Britain's monarch, King George III, known for his vindictive, entitled power above any law. We yearned for a legal system holding ALL people accountable.

And royal power could exact compliance and divide us against each other. Some were “loyalists;” the rest of us risked all for our fellow workers, who shared our passion for freedom, not some entitled elite who had never worked a day.

It was a big gamble: would our fellows hold true? Could workers trust each other, and self-govern? Our revolution inspired workers around the world to claim their future. A new worker’s government was born.

The reptilian eyes of oligarchs are still focused on our democracy, refining methods to make us cynical, apathetic and divided.

We stand up for our co-workers and secure every American’s rights to equal participation and freedom from persecution .

Kirby MacLaurin

Southeast side