Letter: Of fish and men

Praise the Lord! Roughly 900 helpless fish are rescued from their fire-threatened, Mt. Lemmon lake home and resettled in beautiful Agua Caliente Lake and elsewhere.
In the meantime thousands of men, women and children, fleeing violence and deprivation, pile up against our Southern border, treated like trash washed up after a flood. In the meantime DACA’s young adults, on the brink of becoming productive adults, are threatened with deportation because they were carried illegally into the US by their parents in the hope of a better life for them. In the meantime black citizens are killed at the hands of a few “bad apples” in the police force who are sworn to protect the communities in which they serve.
Should we all hope to be fish in another life? Failing that, let’s speak up, keep our government’s collective feet to the fire and VOTE, in the meantime.
Fran Marian
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
