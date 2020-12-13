 Skip to main content
Letter: Off the Rails
Letter: Off the Rails

In the US, the only legal avenue to challenge election results is the courts. The Trump campaign and the GOP have failed to produce credible evidence to sway a single jurisdiction. Proof to their myriad claims of fraud and election rigging is non-existent.

Game over.

An American President and political party would accept this reality, and facilitate a smooth and secure transition to a new administration. The President, GOP leadership and most members do the opposite.

Reversing election results through extra-judicial maneuvers is un-American. Pressuring governors and state legislators to violate election laws is abuse of power. Those who support this and who are complacent through silence are conspirators in an illegal and undemocratic threat to the US.

The President wraps himself in the American flag and “Law and Order.” He respects neither. Nor do the politicians who fail to speak out. The GOP is failing to lead and failing to defend democracy against its standard bearer. We are a nation of laws. The election is over.

Mike Cohen

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

