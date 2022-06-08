Letter: Oh My, Another Responsibility for Teachers

Over the years American society has asked more of teachers besides “reading, writing, and arithmetic.” And now the GOP is renewing its call to arm teachers so that schools have a “credible” defense against shooters. If this is their answer to protect schools, then teachers and their unions must insist on the following, at a minimum, in all future contracts as well as state and local law.

Like police officers:

• Teachers must have the same liability protections when involved in shootings at schools, including liability protections when they leave their classrooms and students to hunt down school shooters and students in those classrooms are harmed because teachers were not present in those classrooms.

• Teachers are eligible for full retirement benefits after 20 years of service in the state.

And of course, the salary of teachers must significantly increase on a yearly basis for assuming another societal responsibility; therefore, teaching contracts must be adjusted accordingly.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

