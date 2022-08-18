Letter: Oh My, Sinema Lies

On August 15, NPR Radio aired a piece from the NYT Daily Beast regarding "Carried Interest Taxation." I learned a lot, mostly, what a financial windfall the carried interest provision is for private equity firms! Even Donald Trump campaigned in 2016 to stop this huge tax loophole. However, just like all Trump's promises (except for the largest tax reductions for the wealthiest Americans), his calling for the end of carried interest tax, was just another lie. Then, Sinema single-handedly held up President Biden's, and the the rest of the United States Senate's, desire to finally do away with said loophole. Either she is not understanding of this giveaway to wealthy equity traders, or she is in their pocket and a recipient of thousands of dollars in donations from private equity firms. Shame on you Ms Sinema. One more lie to get re-elected. We voted for you once, there won't be a second mistake.