Letter: Oh, poor somber Pres. Trump

Pres. Trump has good reasons to sound somber because he has utterly failed as a leader, and in the current crisis even more than ever before. His own government, his own military, the CDC, and the WHO warned him well ahead of time, and this in January of 2020 (“the black swan”), if not earlier. But he had basically dismantled all the governmental structures set up by the previous presidents to help us face a pandemic as this one head-on. Now he resists any attempts to establish nationwide mail-in voting because, by his own multiple public admissions, no Republican could ever win an election again. Of course, oligarchs like Trump do not like it when all (!) Americans can vote, and vote for politicians who have all of our interests in mind – such as simply our lives, as if that were too much to ask for. Heaven forbid if workers, who just lost their jobs because of the pandemic, might not vote for narcissistic, incompetent, and greedy billionaires.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
