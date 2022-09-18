 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oh, The Hypocrisy

Reading some letters and watching certain politicians on the news who are so aggrieved by President Biden's speech castigating the MAGA Republicans for their existential threat to our democracy, brings to mind the line from Hamlet: "The lady doth protest too much,...". Biden, if one paid attention, went out of his way to distinguish the Republican Party of old; the decent, and collaborative conservatives, so vital to a healthy democracy, to the lunatics who have hijacked the party and supported beyond all reason, the worst and most dangerous president in our history.

Yea, they say, I'm not a racist, fascist, supremacist or insurrectionist, but did I vote for Trump not once, but twice and would I vote for him again despite his hideous venality? To those offended by Biden's speech, please spare us the hypocrisy. If anybody has disgraced and humiliated, not half, but each and every one of us in this country, it's been Trump and his MAGA supporters.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

