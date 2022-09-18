Letter: Oh, The Hypocrisy

Reading some letters and watching certain politicians on the news who are so aggrieved by President Biden's speech castigating the MAGA Republicans for their existential threat to our democracy, brings to mind the line from Hamlet: "The lady doth protest too much,...". Biden, if one paid attention, went out of his way to distinguish the Republican Party of old; the decent, and collaborative conservatives, so vital to a healthy democracy, to the lunatics who have hijacked the party and supported beyond all reason, the worst and most dangerous president in our history.