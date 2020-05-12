Letter: Oh, twice the irony.
Letter: Oh, twice the irony.

No one needs to create questionable comments by Trump. He does plenty by himself. But it’s sad when the media purposely misrepresents what he actually says.

Trump NEVER said the coronavirus was a hoax. Go to Google for the facts. Enter: Trump-virus-hoax-statements.

Here, both FACTCHECK and SNOPES agree. During a February rally Trump likened the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak to their impeachment efforts, saying "this is their new hoax."

Trump used the word “hoax” but he makes it clear he was talking about attacks on his administration’s handling of the outbreak, not the virus itself.

David Fitzsimmons continues to mislead his readers on this. On May 7th and 11th, he intimated that Trump had called the Coronavirus a hoax.

It is interesting that Trump’s actual statement is TRUE. The media spins a hoax instead of factually covering the truth. Fitz peddles the hoax. Trump’s statement was correct. Fitz proved that twice in one week. How ironic, twice.

cliff Moulton

East side

