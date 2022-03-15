 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oil and Gas drilling
Letter: Oil and Gas drilling

I can't believe how the Republicans keep blaming Biden for the lack of oil and gas to get us through the Russian embargo. If people would check, there are 9,173 gas and oil permits that have been issued but not used. The companies that own these permits could have been producing enough oil and gas to get us through these times. These permits have been issued by the Biden Administration and the previous administration as well. This is the perfect time to expand our renewable energy sources so we don't have to depend on the likes of Putin, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela.

Neil Norton

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

