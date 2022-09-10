 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oil companies - the greatest traitors of the world

The war by the Russians against Ukraine is critically supported by the big energy corporations that have no morals whatsoever and brutally use the military conflict for their own profits. Russia earns billions of dollars per day with their sale of subsidized oil and gas to new consumers globally, and the western oil companies continue to buy from them as if the Ukraine did not even exist or matter. The world energy markets are filled with supply, but we are led to believe that because of the military conflict, all price gouging is necessary or a logical consequence. But currently, at least in the US, the prices have come down somewhat, maybe because the oil companies have realized that their price gamble has not quite achieved the desired outcome, higher profits. There is no logic to the gas price at the pump, so we could call the oil companies the greatest traitors in world politics. They are multinationals anyway and could not care less regarding loyalty or honor at home.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

