Letter: Oil Company Profit Gouging

Just took a look at the Stock Market Local and Widely Held Stocks in the AZ. Daily Star today . Of the 52 Company Stocks listed, only 5 Companies had a Positive Year to Date Value Increase of their Stock. Three of the Companies had a plus 3% or less value increase.

The other Two Companies (Oil Companies Chevron and Exxon Mobile) had 22 % and 43 % value increases of their Stock this Year to Date. For anybody to think that the Oil Companies are not Price Gouging for Extreme Profit, I beg to Differ.

Oh and by the way, the Oil Companies are pumping Oil in the Permian Basin ( Northwest Texas) and other locations at record levels. Their drilling is not being throttled by the Government.

David Keating

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

