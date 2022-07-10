 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Oil Prices are Biden's Fault?

  • Comments

On May 19, 2022, the US House of Representatives passed H.R.7688 - Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, to make it illegal to charge excessive prices to consumers for fuels during an energy emergency.

Every Republican in the House voted against this bill. It has now been introduced as a Senate bill (S. 3920) where it will undoubtedly be killed by Republicans.

Recently, President Biden has put pressures on the oil refinery owners who continue to let their refineries stand idle to stem gasoline production and preserve their high retail prices and record profits.

Why are our Republicans leaders not joining in the effort to increase supply and lift this excessive burden on our citizens and drivers around the world? Is it because they place partisan politics above our country's best interests? Or, is it that they are more loyal to their corporate donors than their constituents?

Barba Wherry

Northwest side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News