Letter: Oil Prices are Biden's Fault?

On May 19, 2022, the US House of Representatives passed H.R.7688 - Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, to make it illegal to charge excessive prices to consumers for fuels during an energy emergency.

Every Republican in the House voted against this bill. It has now been introduced as a Senate bill (S. 3920) where it will undoubtedly be killed by Republicans.

Recently, President Biden has put pressures on the oil refinery owners who continue to let their refineries stand idle to stem gasoline production and preserve their high retail prices and record profits.

Why are our Republicans leaders not joining in the effort to increase supply and lift this excessive burden on our citizens and drivers around the world? Is it because they place partisan politics above our country's best interests? Or, is it that they are more loyal to their corporate donors than their constituents?

Barba Wherry

Northwest side