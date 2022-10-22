Letter: Ok for Democrats to threaten Democracy

The narrative from Biden, Democrats and even Liz Cheney is that MAGA voters threaten Democracy. Just who are MAGA voters? 70+ million Republicans and independents. Only a couple hundred involved in January 6. Democrats threaten our Democracy with impunity. A de facto coup attempt at removing then President Trump from office with a two year Russia collusion (cocked by the Clinton campaign) criminal investigation headed by Mueller, who when appearing before Congress seemed cognitively confused. The prosecutorial team full of Democrats. A partisan Democrat impeachment of Trump, that even Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler believed was unfair and unconstitutional. Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, etc. attacking the Supreme Court's abortion decision calling it illegitimate. Now planning to stack the court with leftists. Pro-abortionists protesting outside the homes of conservative Justices, in clear violation of federal law, none arrested. Pro-abortionists rioting at our AZ State Capitol Senate building banging on the doors while the Senate was in a night session. You see it is ok for Democrats to threaten our Democracy.