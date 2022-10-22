 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ok for Democrats to threaten Democracy

  • Comments

The narrative from Biden, Democrats and even Liz Cheney is that MAGA voters threaten Democracy. Just who are MAGA voters? 70+ million Republicans and independents. Only a couple hundred involved in January 6. Democrats threaten our Democracy with impunity. A de facto coup attempt at removing then President Trump from office with a two year Russia collusion (cocked by the Clinton campaign) criminal investigation headed by Mueller, who when appearing before Congress seemed cognitively confused. The prosecutorial team full of Democrats. A partisan Democrat impeachment of Trump, that even Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler believed was unfair and unconstitutional. Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, etc. attacking the Supreme Court's abortion decision calling it illegitimate. Now planning to stack the court with leftists. Pro-abortionists protesting outside the homes of conservative Justices, in clear violation of federal law, none arrested. Pro-abortionists rioting at our AZ State Capitol Senate building banging on the doors while the Senate was in a night session. You see it is ok for Democrats to threaten our Democracy.

People are also reading…

David Garcia

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News