Re: Nov.1 article "Old conservatives grumble away"
Well, I'm a 64 yr old conservative who grumbled a lot during the ObamaNation. I lost my full-time job with benefits ($37K minimum manager salary executive order), my doctor of 18 years (closed his private practice due to Obamacare regulations) and my health insurance (no private plans available in Pima Co).
Now, thanks to the common-sense business approach of the deal-maker Donald Trump, my life is back to normal and my attitude hopeful. I get up at 5am every day, walk the dog, do some gardening, go to work or shopping or church or the gym. My old conservative friends and I aren't grumbling, we're celebrating! (But then, you won't find us getting up at noon to go hang out in a dive bar with Michael Johnson!) The only thing worth grumbling about is the ridiculous daily antics of the desperate Democrats. Give it a rest and let the President do the job WE elected him for!
Liz Matty
Northwest side
