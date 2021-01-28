Letter: Old Glory Hijacked

What a shame that our American flag, symbol of democracy, democratic ideals and truth, has been hijacked by insurrectionists and Trump supporters. Many of the insurrectionists, commanded by the president, carried our flag as they committed their heinous acts of vandalism, violence, and murder. What an egregious denigration of our flag. Some of them carried the Confederate flag and pro-Nazi symbols - a far more appropriate representation of what is in their hearts. Every American should watch over and over, the video of Trump inciting and commanding his cult members into violent action on Jan. 6 . To further incite them, he told them he'd march with them, and the losers and suckers believed him. Perhaps his bone spurs were bothering him that day, and kept him from marching with his mob of violent thugs. All the photos that exist of Donald Trump surrounded by American flags are blasphemy.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.