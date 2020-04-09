Letter: Old term, new meaning

The Trump Administration has seen a horrendous number of people come and go in the White House in various capacities. We have had an Acting Chief of Staff, Acting Secretary of the Navy, Acting Head of the Navy, etc. I always thought that meant that the person was in the stated position until someone could be found and approved as a legitimate replacement. In my revelation, I realize it means that person was there just “acting” without any real ability to do the job they were assigned! Sort of like, Acting Commander in Chief!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
